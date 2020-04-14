Backstage News On Austin Theory’s Push and Expected Money In The Bank Match

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Austin Theory’s current push on WWE main roster:

“This isn’t Vince [McMahon], this is definitely [Paul] Heyman, and he was brought up because they needed somebody for WrestleMania and they were impressed enough, and it is too early, way too early, but those are the breaks. They liked the idea of the three-person stable with Zelina Vega, Andrade, Garza and Austin Theory, so there you go.”

Meltzer also stated that the Street Profits will be facing The Viking Raiders will take place at the Money in the Bank PPV:

“The Viking Raiders are making motions for the belts against the Street Profits, which the Street Profits addressed, and they are wrestling each other on the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.”