Backstage News On B-Fab Being Pushed In The WWE

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw B-Fab take on Bayley and Candice LeRae in a WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament Triple Threat First Round Match, but ultimately came up short.

Fightful Select reports that numerous staff members and talent were watching the matchup from Gorilla and backstage and were impressed with B-Fab, who is said to often work hard to improve her skills. The report also mentioned that B-Fab is part of the New Hart Dungeon, which is run by WWE veteran and pro wrestling legend Natalya and Tyson Kidd.

One WWE producer even commented on B-Fab and said, “Her initiative goes a long way. She’s been called up, released, brought back, put with a different group. She’s going above and beyond to make herself as available, useful and versatile as she can and always has a good attitude.”