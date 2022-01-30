Backstage News On Bad Bunny’s Appearance At The Royal Rumble

As seen at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance in the men’s Rumble match. Bad Bunny’s appearance was a one-off and he isn’t scheduled to be part of WWE Wrestlemania 38 as he has numerous concert dates in 2022 including during Wrestlemania weekend.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“We are told that at this point, Bad Bunny is pretty much considered part of the company and can drop in to be involved anytime he’d like to do something and the schedules allow it to happen.”

Bad Bunny was said to have been training during the last week in preparation for the match.

Bad Bunny’s appearance received mainstream publicity including coverage from RollingStone.com.