Backstage News on Baron Corbin and JBL’s Storyline, Corbin Sends Warning

WWE has added Baron Corbin to the RAW roster.

As previously stated, JBL re-introduced Corbin as The Modern Day Wrestling God on Monday night’s RAW, revealing that Corbin was moved from SmackDown to the red brand in a trade that began when Rey Mysterio was moved from RAW to the blue brand last Friday. Corbin went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler after being praised by The Wrestling God. During the match, Corbin used JBL’s Clothesline From Hell and the fall-away slam, but he also hit Deep Six and finished Ziggler with the End of Days. JBL stated on commentary that he has been working with and speaking with Corbin, and that he is confident in his abilities. JBL also stated that the match with Ziggler would mark the beginning of Corbin’s RAW debut as The Modern Day Wrestling God.

WWE has officially dropped the Happy Corbin gimmick and reverted to the Baron Corbin name, according to an update. PWInsider reports he is now a member of the RAW roster. Corbin’s name was also changed internally, according to Fightful Select.

After JBL referred to Corbin as “Mr. Corbin” on RAW, there was some speculation that WWE would use “Mr. Corbin” for the new ring name, but the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, the 2017 Money In the Bank winner, and the 2019 King of the Ring is back to using just Baron Corbin.

It was also noted that the JBL and Corbin appearances were not kept a secret by WWE, as they were listed internally all weekend. RAW was the first sign of the Corbin-JBL alliance since Corbin left SmackDown on September 2 in JBL’s horned limousine.

There has been no word on what WWE has planned for Corbin and JBL on RAW in the coming weeks, but JBL has been booked for the next few shows.

Byron Saxton interviewed JBL and Corbin Monday night on RAW Talk, as seen in the video below. JBL explained that his return is all about Corbin. He praised The Modern Day Wrestling God’s rise and said Corbin is a cornerstone talent on which to build a company. JBL stated that he returned to WWE for one reason, Corbin. Corbin then stated that with JBL’s guidance and wisdom, the sky is the limit. He concluded the promo by declaring that the RAW landscape had officially changed.

JBL retweeted a tweet about how he insulted Mysterio, writing, “I just have to tell the truth. I’m an honest good person.”

The former WWE Champion also retweeted his Oklahoma University comments, writing, “This sums it up very well.”

Corbin has not publicly commented on the new storyline via social media, but he has changed his Twitter name to “Modern Day Wrestling God.”

The following are the aforementioned Corbin and JBL videos, as well as the aforementioned tweets:

