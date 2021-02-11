Backstage News On Bayley’s WWE Royal Rumble Elimination

Bayley was reportedly eliminated from the recent Women’s Royal Rumble Match earlier than WWE had planned. The 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match saw Bayley get eliminated by the eventual winner, Bianca Belair. She was tossed out as Mickie James was making her entrance in the #19 spot, and then threw a fit at ringside.

Bayley’s elimination should have been a significant moment in the Women’s Rumble, but the camera failed to focus on it. Belair had stated multiple times in the lead-up to the Rumble that she really wanted to eliminate Bayley as the two had been feuding. WWE ended up missing the elimination when it happened, but they did show a replay.

In an update, PWInsider reports that WWE originally planned for Bayley to last just a little bit longer in the match, likely until Mickie had already entered the ring and got involved in the action. It was noted that Bayley was the only Superstar that went out “a little earlier” than originally planned. Bayley started the Women’s Rumble at #1 and was the 12th elimination. She lasted 29:08 before being tossed out by Belair. Despite lasting almost 30 minutes, Bayley picked up just 1 elimination during the match, and that was Ruby Riott.