Backstage News On Becky Lynch’s WWE RAW Return Segment

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE RAW on Monday, attacking WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Lynch made her first appearance since Stratus turned heel on her on April 10 RAW, shortly after losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Lynch was reportedly out with a minor foot injury, but WWE has maintained the feud with Stratus.

Stratus joked about passing out “Missing” flyers for Lynch in Monday’s segment, which led to her fooling fans by playing Lynch’s music. Stratus went on to say that Lynch will be found, but she will not return to RAW because this is now Trish’s show and her spotlight, and no one, not even Lynch, will steal it from her. Lynch’s music played once more, but Stratus told production that the joke was over. Lynch then appeared behind Stratus and proceeded to beat her with a punch and an uppercut before launching her out of the ring with a Bexploder suplex. Stratus then exited the stage, leaving Lynch to take the mic and declare that The Man has returned to kick Trish’s ass. Lynch tossed the mic back as her music resumed, then posed in the corner while Stratus threw a fit on stage.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Lynch was cut before she could really get started on the mic. However, word has it that the part cut was not intended to be a significant part of the promo.

It was mentioned that the Lynch vs. Stratus feud is expected to last a long time, so there will be plenty of time to get that in.

There is no word on whether Lynch vs. Stratus will take place at WWE Night of Champions, but when the program first debuted in April, it was reported that the match would take place several months later at WWE SummerSlam, which is set for Saturday, August 5, at Ford Field in Detroit.

The following is video from Monday night’s segment: