Backstage News on Becky Lynch’s WWE Status and Return

Becky Lynch has been out for a few months, and it appears that fans will have to wait a little longer for her to return.

Lynch was rumored to be returning by the end of September after she stated she hoped to be back in a few months.

According to Fightful Select, they were told that the company had yet to follow up with Lynch about a possible return at that point, and she was never scheduled to return in September.

WWE hoped Lynch could avoid surgery and return after a few months of rehabilitation. Lynch was backstage at RAW last week, but as of early September, her doctors and physical therapists thought she’d be out for at least a few months. As of this writing, there is no set date for her return.

WWE creative said they hoped to have Lynch back by the end of the year, “but that wasn’t guaranteed, and was more being optimistic in the hope that she wouldn’t have surgery.”

In July, the top star suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam.

Lynch’s appearance has changed since her departure from WWE, click here to check out her new look.