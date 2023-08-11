Backstage News On Belief In WWE About Cody Rhodes Not Becoming WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes fell short of defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes received his chance after returning from injury in at number 30 in the men’s Royal Rumble match, winning it and earning a shot at Reigns.

At the time, many expected him to dethrone “The Tribal Chief.” Reigns was apparently planning to take a break, but that didn’t happen.

In reality, those in the know have known for quite some time that Rhodes would not win, despite the majority of fans believing it to be the obvious choice given Reigns’ extended reign.

Since then, Reigns has continued his Bloodline storyline with The Usos, and Rhodes recently completed a three-PLE feud with Lesnar, with “The American Nightmare” going 2-1 against “The Beast Incarnate.”

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated, “Those in WWE are strong on the idea that growth is proof that the decision not to put the title on Rhodes at that time was the right one, and in theory, someday they will.”