Backstage News On Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop On RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW saw Bianca Belair defeat Doudrop in singles action, with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on commentary.

The Belair vs. Doudrop match reportedly received rave reviews backstage, according to PWInsider. The match also received similar praise on social media.

WWE praised Belair on Instagram as they wrote, “ARE YOU SERIOUS @biancabelairwwe?!? @biancabelairwwe wowed us all on #WWERaw!”

Belair will now challenge Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 38.

You can see footage from Doudrop vs. Belair below: