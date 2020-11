A WWE source noted to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter there was no real story as to why Big E and Chad Gable weren’t on last week’s Smackdown.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it simply came down to the company not having any creative ideas for either superstar on that particular show.

Meltzer added that Big E could be part of a Survivor Series qualifying match although nothing has been announced at this time.