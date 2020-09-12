Backstage News On Billie Kay’s RAW Underground Segment

There has been some speculation on Billie Kay’s RAW Underground beating from last week’s show, and if that was the beginning of her “write-off” from WWE RAW TV, but that is not the case, according to Fightful Select.

Word from those at the RAW Underground taping is that the bit with Kay was just for entertainment, and not to be taken too seriously as far as the storylines go.

It was noted that Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir were supposed to have showcase matches on RAW Underground the week before, but they were nixed. What happened last week was scaled for time and altered due to Kay’s involvement.

This week’s RAW saw Royce defeat Kay in singles action. They hugged each other after the match, but there was no follow-up to the RAW Underground angle from the week before.

There is still no word on what WWE has planned for Kay and Royce. Royce watched Kay’s beating on RAW Underground last week, and pretty much set her up for it. The angle came after The IIconics were forced to split up after losing a match to The Riott Squad, who became the new #1 contenders to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with the win. It’s believed that Royce is due for a singles push as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is high up on her and sees her as a singles star.

Stay tuned for updates on post-split plans for Kay and Royce. Below is the recent RAW Underground segment: