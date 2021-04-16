Backstage News On Bo Dallas’ WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Bo Dallas today along with 8 other Superstars. They will be free to sign with other promotions after their WWE non-competes expire on July 14.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Dallas was backstage for WrestleMania 37 Week festivities and even participated in a test match for a few minutes while WWE tested out their setup for the big two-night event.

Bo had also been backstage for a few recent SmackDown episodes but was never factored into any creative plans whatsoever.

It was recently reported that Dallas was preparing for life after wrestling by getting into real estate and living on the farm he shares with Liv Morgan.

Dallas was with with WWE since 2008, but had not wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019 and there had been no explanation for his absence.

