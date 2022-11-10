Backstage News on Braun Strowman Having “Very Real” Heat in WWE

Braun Strowman is said to have “very real” heat in WWE.

Strowman received criticism from several coworkers after WWE Crown Jewel for targeting “flippy wrestlers” and “grocery baggers” in now-deleted tweets, to which several pro wrestlers responded, according to a new report from Fightful Select. WWE stars, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, took to Twitter to react to Strowman’s tweets about high-flying wrestlers. Other non-WWE wrestlers who reacted include Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, Keith Lee, Will Ospreay, and others.

It was noted that Strowman has been on his “best behavior” backstage since returning to WWE, and has been easy to deal with, but “social media Braun” has been a different story. WWE officials are reportedly aware of the controversy, and at least one has stated that Strowman’s approach was immature.

A source also stated that Strowman’s comments are not part of an ongoing or upcoming angle and will most likely not be turned into one. However, it was suggested that Strowman could eventually be ribbed or referenced on-screen or in commentary for his stance.

One wrestler claims, “they’ll never do a flip in their life” and said that the Strowman tweets should never have happened, saying, “We need them, and they need us. Wrestling is everything. There’s very little truly right and wrong. He didn’t come up in the business doing the things that a lot of those people did, so he probably doesn’t understand.”