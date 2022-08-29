Backstage News on Braun Strowman Possibly Making a WWE Return

Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is rumored to be returning to WWE.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, a WWE return for Strowman has been pitched or discussed.

WWE sources have reportedly complimented Strowman on his physical appearance, saying he looks better now than when he was with WWE.

It was noted that Strowman’s comments on indie wrestlers have irritated them in the year and a half since leaving WWE. However, the wrestlers who were offended weren’t sure if Strowman meant what he said or if he was just getting heat.

Strowman re-signed with WWE in 2019, securing a major seven-figure, multi-year contract. However, in comparison to some of the more recent contracts WWE has handed out over the course of the past year, Strowman’s deal was relatively modest. Strowman reportedly played “hardball” during negotiations in the final months of the contract. WWE released Strowman on June 2, 2021, along with other budget cuts. He has only worked 8 matches since then, and has mostly been involved with EC3’s Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion. Karrion Kross was also involved with CYN, but he recently returned to WWE.

There is currently no word on when Strowman might return to WWE, how far the talks have progressed, or what the specific pitches for his return were, but we will keep you updated.

