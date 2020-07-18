Backstage News On Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton vs. The Big Show

– WrestleVotes noted the following regarding the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules:

After some delays, I’m told the Swamp Fight for Extreme Rules was filmed last night in Florida. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 17, 2020

It appears that the shoot for the match was done overnight. Strowman noted on his Instagram story that he was up all night working into the morning hours and then had to drive two hours to get home just to be back at work at 10:00 AM. Strowman added that he does it for the fans.

– The belief is that the Randy Orton vs. The Big Show unsanctioned match is happening on RAW instead of Extreme Rules because WWE is hoping to increase television viewership. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation:

“That does make sense because that match isn’t going to add any network buyers, which is how you make money today off a PPV, but after this past week’s record low, Show vs. Orton should avert coming even close to another record low next week.”