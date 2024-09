As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart is set to appear on the season premiere episode of WWE RAW this coming Monday, which takes place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

According to PWInsider.com, The Hitman is expected to be involved in a segment that has something to do with reigning World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Triple H previously said that Hart’s return to WWE would be something fans “definitely won’t want to miss.”