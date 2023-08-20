Backstage News On Britt Baker Arriving Minutes Before Her AEW Rampage Match

On Saturday night, AEW taped next week’s Rampage and ROH TV from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

This is due to the fact that there will be no live Collision event next Saturday because the AEW crew will be in the UK for the August 27 All In pay-per-view event. The August 26 Collision tapings will take place this Wednesday, August 26th, following Dynamite.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole had a wild travel night on Saturday as they were at the Kulture City’s Kulture Ball in Birmingham, Alabama, where Cole received the Human Highlight Award Person of the Year.

Despite being in another state, they made it in time for Rampage, as the tapings lasted nearly five hours and featured Baker teaming with Hikaru Shida against Saraya & Toni Storm on Rampage.

Cole and Baker were in Alabama when the show began, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. According to the report, “Baker and Cole flew private to Lexington, Kentucky, where they arrived minutes before Baker walked out for the Rampage main event.”

Cole appeared after the tapings to wish the fans well.