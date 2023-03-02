Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Nixing Pitched WrestleMania Opponent, Original Plans For Lesnar

WWE has officially announced Brock Lesnar vs. Omos for WrestleMania 39, but Fightful Select claims that this was not Lesnar’s original plan for his match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was reportedly approached about a possible match against Lesnar sometime in the summer or fall of 2022. Austin eventually declined the offer, and then declined an opportunity to wrestle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was noted that there was a huge disparity in pay, with the proposed Lesnar bout offering nowhere near the Reigns offer.

Lesnar was scheduled to face current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in the fall of 2022, according to internal documents. As of November 21, this was the working plan heading into the Survivor Series. There’s no word on why the match was scrapped, but by the time the news broke a few weeks later, it had already been scrapped internally.

It’s worth noting that the WWE Intercontinental Title was never mentioned internally for Lesnar vs. GUNTHER. It’s also worth noting that Lesnar vs. GUNTHER was never seriously considered for a long time.

Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was also considered for WrestleMania at one point, and there’s no word on why the DQ finish at WWE Elimination Chamber was chosen. WrestleMania 39, however, will feature Lesnar vs. Omos and Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt.

At one point, Wyatt was also proposed to face Lesnar. Lesnar reportedly nixed the idea, but there’s no word on why.

While Lesnar vs. Omos has been announced for WrestleMania 39, it has been suggested that there may be an unannounced “back-up,” but this has not been factored into creative plans. As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon reportedly came up with the idea for Lesnar vs. Omos. he fight was reportedly approved by Lesnar personally.

There has been as much speculation on whether McMahon is back on the WWE creative team or not. According to this new report, sources close to Lesnar have indicated that McMahon’s push for this match “could be true.”

Last week, it was reported that one WWE talent believes McMahon has more influence on the creative team than is widely believed, which was echoed by others on the roster. While WWE has denied this, the talent has since doubled down on their stance.