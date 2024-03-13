Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE TV

Brock Lesnar’s return to the WWE.com roster page has been the subject of much speculation over the past day or two.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, there are some “moves” being made to bring him back. Alvarez stated the following today on the Wrestling Observer Live:

“In the last few days, there have been moves regarding Brock Lesnar. If you listen to the show last night with Dave [Meltzer], everything we talked about is accurate other than the roster page. There are movements to bring him back.”

Alvarez continued, “I should add regarding Brock. I’m not saying he’s going to be back. I have no idea if he’s going to be back. I wouldn’t bring him back but I can tell you that there have been inquiries made and what that means, we will wait and see. It seems like a bad idea to me. Put it that way.”

Lesnar was supposed to return to the Royal Rumble, but he was pulled after his name was mentioned in a Wall Street Journal article about the Vince McMahon sex trafficking scandal. There was speculation that Lesnar would face Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber and GUNTHER at WrestleMania, but those plans were scrapped.

Lesnar was also removed from WWE show intros and certain sections of the 2K video game.