Backstage News on Brock Lesnar Taking Randy Orton’s Spot at WWE SummerSlam

As previously stated, Brock Lesnar made his comeback to WWE on Smackdown on June 17th, 2022. Lesnar will face Reigns for the unified WWE Universal title in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Reigns’ opponent for SummerSlam was supposed to be Randy Orton. However, Orton is apparently suffering from a legitimate injury, forcing WWE to develop a new backup plan. Riddle said on Smackdown that Orton has “a big operation coming up,” but he didn’t explain.

When it became evident that Orton would not be able to fight Reigns at SummerSlam, arrangements were formed for Lesnar to take his place, Fightful Select reports. Lesnar’s return was reportedly planned for three weeks and was not a spur-of-the-moment decision in response to the Vince McMahon allegations.

Fightful also noted the following:

“Word started to emerge this afternoon shortly before 5 PM EST backstage that Lesnar could be returning. Still, he was not featured on internal rundowns that were handed out just before the show.”