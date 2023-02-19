Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Storyline and Lesnar’s Referee Spots

As PWMania.com previously reported, the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber ended in a DQ after Lesnar landed a low blow. Click here for photos and highlights from the match.

While the Lesnar-Lashley feud is expected to continue following Elimination Chamber, Fightful Select reports that a fourth singles match between the two is not “locked in” for WrestleMania 39.

It remains to be seen how the Lesnar vs. Lashley finish will factor into the Road to WrestleMania 39 and Bray Wyatt’s warning to the two Superstars, which can be seen by clicking here. While Uncle Howdy stood by, Wyatt suggested that the winner of the match should run. He’ll return to SmackDown this week to host The Firefly Funhouse, and we’ll find out more then.

Following his DQ loss to Lashley, Lesnar attacked the referee with an F5, before delivering another to Lashley. Lesnar launched Lashley through the announce table for an F5, then launched the referee onto what was left of the table for another F5.

According to an update, Lesnar’s spot with the referee was scheduled this time. We previously reported that Lesnar faced backlash for his unexpected refereeing role at the Royal Rumble last month. In an update, we can confirmed that Lesnar was never punished for what happened at The Rumble.