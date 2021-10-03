Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Segment With Jeff Hardy On SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Friday night’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown featured Brock Lesnar interrupting a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton and new blue brand Superstar Jeff Hardy.

Braxton was set to interview Hardy about being drafted but before he could speak, Lesnar interrupted to announce that he is now a free agent, and will be doing whatever he wants. Hardy backed off as soon as he saw Lesnar.

In an update, the Lesnar – Hardy segment was a pre-tape and did not air live as the other Lesnar segment did on SmackDown, with The Bloodline. PWInsider adds that Lesnar reportedly left the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore soon after the earlier in-ring segment with The Bloodline.

Some expect Lesnar to be at Monday’s RAW, but he is not confirmed to be there as of this writing. As noted, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is sending Paul Heyman to RAW to make sure SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are drafted to SmackDown. He ordered The Usos to follow Heyman there and if he can’t guarantee their draft picks to SmackDown, leave him there as good as dead.

Lesnar vs. Reigns will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21.