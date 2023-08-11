Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Status And Return To WWE TV

Brock Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes on the WrestleMania 39 fallout of RAW earlier this year to begin his feud with Cody Rhodes that lasted several months and three PLEs.

Rhodes prevailed at Backlash in May, whereas Lesnar won at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia before concluding the feud at SummerSlam with a decisive victory for Rhodes. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lesnar was injured in the trilogy.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to appear at WWE Fastlane on October 7th. However, he is not expected to work the remainder of the year.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “the plan is for him to return on the television building up the Royal Rumble and from there going to WrestleMania.”

WWE may bring him back earlier than expected in November, when the company conducts its second Saudi Arabia show of 2023.

Outside of the ring, Lesnar is living his best life, as evidenced by his recent performance on stage with Zac Brown at a concert, as seen at this link.