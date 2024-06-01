Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Status With WWE

Ever since Janel Grant filed a sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the WWE and it was noted that a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion was involved in the lawsuit, the company has stayed away from Brock Lesnar and they even dropped Lesnar from plans for the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 40.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar hasn’t been cleared by WWE’s legal team and until Lesnar is cleared, he won’t be returning to WWE television. Grant has put a pause on the lawsuit and there is no word yet why and when it will resume.