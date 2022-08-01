Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s Tractor Spot at WWE SummerSlam

The main event of Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event featured a remarkable last man standing contest between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Most notably, Lesnar arrived in the ring on a tractor. When he lifted the ring in the closing moments of the match, Reigns rolled down onto the floor. Reigns eventually won to keep the title after repeatedly hitting Lesnar with the belt and then piling objects on top of Lesnar to win the match.

According to PWinsider.com, when the ring was lifted, it pushed back toward the announce table, which was “apparently far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for.”

The day before Summerslam, WWE held at least one rehearsal for the spot, during which a member of the production crew lifted the ring.

Lesnar is still working for WWE, as PWMania.com previously reported, and the company has already revealed the date of his upcoming premium live event. Click here to read our report regarding Lesnar’s WWE status.

On September 3rd at the Clash at the Castle event, Reigns will defend his championship against Drew McIntyre.

