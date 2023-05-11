Backstage News On Bron Breakker Not Getting Called Up In The Draft, WWE’s Plans For Him

Bron Breakker is apparently on his way to the main roster.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Breakker was rumoured for a main roster call-up in the WWE Draft following his WWE NXT Title loss to Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, but it clearly did not occur, and Breakker remains active in NXT storylines.

According to WRKDWrestling, there were tentative plans to Draft Breakker to the main roster last week, but WWE officials were so impressed with his heel image that he was retained in NXT to further develop his character.

Breakker is expected to be called to RAW or SmackDown after SummerSlam, which is set for Saturday, August 5, at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Breakker defeated Trick Williams in the NXT main event this week. He will then face Hayes for the NXT Title in the main event at the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event from the Tsongas Centre in Lowell, MA on Sunday, May 28.

