Backstage News on Bronson Reed’s WWE Return and His NJPW Status

Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) has rejoined WWE, but NJPW officials are hoping to keep him on their roster.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Reed returned to WWE on Monday night’s RAW to assist The Miz in winning the Winner Takes All Ladder Match against Dexter Lumis, with two bags of money suspended high above the ring. Click here to watch Reed’s post-show warning to the WWE roster, as well as footage of The Miz paying him off.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that NJPW wanted to keep Reed and that officials were hopeful he would stay. WWE has been interested in bringing Reed back for several months, dating back to mid-August.

Reed has been described as a “priority hire” for WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H since gaining power within the company earlier this summer.

Reed has now signed a WWE contract, but no details on the terms have been released. Reed is done with NJPW unless WWE strikes a deal to bring him back, which has yet to happen.

Reed’s WWE return was not listed on this week’s RAW rundown sheet, but talent learned of his return shortly before the show. Reed hasn’t wrestled in a few months, and according to one WWE source, this isn’t an accident.

Reed’s last match featured him losing to Kazuchika Okada on October 10 at NJPW’s Declaration of Power event, which followed a big win over Okada in August after impressing NJP officials. Reed has not wrestled since October 10, but he has remained active on social media, teasing potential matches for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January to confuse fans.

WWE indicated in a tweet that Reed was now a member of the RAW roster, but he is still listed on the WWE website’s official Alumni roster as of this writing.