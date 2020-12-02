Backstage News On Bruce Prichard Reportedly Burying WWE Superstars

Bruce Prichard is Executive Director of WWE’s main roster programming, and this has not made him very popular in the locker room.

A recent report stated that WWE Superstars are not fans of Bruce Prichard’s management style.

Bruce Prichard is “terribly unpopular with the talent,” Ringside News is reporting. There is a reason for that, and it stems from how he handles this role of Executive Director.

A tenured member of the team revealed that “everyone in that position has to be a bit of a bullsh*t artist.” The issue resides in how “openly [Prichard] plays games with people’s lives.”

According to a source, Bruce Prichard will set up talent and then he “stooges off a story to Vince [McMahon] designed to push an agenda.” He will do this by either pushing people he wants to see elevated, or by burying others “he wants to bury for no reason.”