Backstage News On Bryan Danielson Ahead Of AEW All In

The AEW All In event is expected to be headlined by AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson. Danielson, on the other hand, is coming into the match with a few injuries.

The bout was arranged after Danielson won the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, defeating Hangman Page in the finals. This will be his second chance to become a World Champion in AEW after failing in previous attempts.

Danielson previously confirmed that his full-time days in the ring will end this year, but he will continue to wrestle a few matches each year. His wrestling contract expires on Thursday.

Danielson recently revealed in an interview that AEW doctor Doc Sampson did not want him to wrestle until AEW All In. According to Fightful Select, “there had been some heavy restrictions put on him by AEW doctors leading into the main event at All In.”

Danielson is beat up, and the plan has long been to simply get him to the All In match, “although they’ve prevented him from participating in some things that were originally planned along the way.”

The active plan is for him to stay with AEW after August 1st, including the All In match and others.