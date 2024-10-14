Backstage News On Bryan Danielson Losing AEW World Title To Jon Moxley

Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, featured Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Danielson lost the title to Moxley after being choked out.

As a result, Danielson will be forced to retire from full-time wrestling, as stipulated. However, after his expected neck surgery, he intends to wrestle part-time. Moxley planned to cover Danielson with a plastic bag after the match, but Wheeler Yuta and Darby Allin intervened. Yuta laid out with Allin, using a running knee, before placing the bag over Danielson’s head and transporting him out of the arena.

According to Fightful Select, Danielson wanted to lose to Moxley to end his winning streak. Despite his injuries, Danielson was cleared to compete in regular matches as he neared full retirement.

Danielson’s comments about his health in recent interviews were said to be accurate, and he believed he should skip some of his matches leading up to the WrestleDream PPV. Danielson has legitimately been without a talent contract for several months, making him a free agent with no additional obligations.

However, Danielson stated that he does not plan to return to WWE. Danielson’s match at AEW All In, which included the World Title match, had been scheduled since earlier this year.