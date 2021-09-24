Backstage News On Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega Opening AEW Dynamite

AEW surprised many fans by opening this week’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT with the non-title match between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The match, which was Danielson’s in-ring debut for the company, ended in a 30-minute time limit draw.

It was noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW officials put the match on first at 8pm local time so that they could go longer earlier in the show without having a commercial break.

The Danielson vs. Omega match had just one commercial break on Wednesday night.

It’s believed that Danielson vs. Omega II will take place at AEW Full Gear on November 13, with the title on the line.

