Backstage News On Bryan Danielson’s Status

Fightful Select reports that AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson is banged up and that the company will try to limit using him prior to his scheduled title bout with current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In.

AEW had wanted him to be in this year’s main event at All In for quite some time now and they will do everything they can to make sure it pushes through.

Danielson is expected to be part of the company even after his contract expires this year, but no longer as a full time wrestler.