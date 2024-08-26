Backstage News On Bryan Danielson’s World Title Win At AEW All In

The main event of Sunday’s AEW All In PPV saw Bryan Danielson defeat Swerve Strickland to become the new AEW World Champion.

According to Fightful Select, Danielson had pushed against winning titles in the company for a long time.

It was also mentioned on the report that Danielson often and actively pushed back on the notion of winning a championship, but Tony Khan was adamant that he become AEW World Champion and Danielson had no choice but to give in. Khan is said to have wanted the closing moment of All In, which saw Danielson celebrate with his family as champion. There were jokes of a “reverse Montreal screwjob” to make sure that Danielson won the match.

Sources in the company have said that the decision for the match to be the main event of All In was made “at least by April” and that Strickland vs. Will Ospreay hadn’t been planned. One source even noted that Ospreay will have many chances to main event Wembley Stadium.