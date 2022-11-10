Backstage News on Cameron Grimes Heading to the WWE Main Roster

Cameron Grimes is expected to be on his way to the main roster.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Grimes was recently informed that he will be promoted from WWE NXT to RAW or SmackDown following his current feud with Joe Gacy and The Schism.

Gacy defeated Grimes on this week’s NXT, and the match was billed as the final match between the two when it was first announced, but that was not mentioned on this week’s show. Grimes and Gacy began feuding in the summer, and Gacy won their first TV match on the September 20 episode. On October 18, Grimes brought Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to NXT for a victory over Gacy and The Dyad. This week’s match was Grimes and Gacy’s second singles match on television.

On the October 20 episode of WWE Main Event, the 29-year-old Grimes defeated Akira Tozawa to make his main roster television debut.

Grimes joined WWE in January 2019 after stints with PWG, Impact Wrestling, and a number of independent promotions, including his home promotion in North Carolina, CWF Mid-Atlantic. Grimes is a former NXT North American Champion who also held the NXT Million Dollar Title.

There’s no word on whether Grimes will end up on RAW or SmackDown, but this call-up has long been speculated.