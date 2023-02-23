Backstage News On Cameron Grimes WWE Status, Creative Waiting For Main Roster Storyline Idea

The independent wrestling scene is where Cameron Grimes first gained attention, but his time with WWE NXT pushed him to new heights.

It was reported in December that Grimes would be called up to the main roster. On a WWE Main Event episode from October, Grimes defeated Akira Tozawa to make his main roster ring debut.

Grimes’s last match on NXT TV occurred in November, when he was defeated by Joe Gacy. Grimes, on the other hand, has yet to be called up or seen on NXT television.

Dave Meltzer said during the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE still plans to put him on the main roster, but since they don’t have a storyline for him, he is simply waiting for that to happen.

Meltzer said, “By the way, I’ve been asked this question like a million times in the last couple of weeks. I’m exaggerating the number. What’s going on with Cameron Grimes? Okay, so the deal was that Cameron Grimes was finishing up in NXT, because he was getting called to the main roster. Right now, what’s going on is they are waiting for an idea for the main roster so he’s in limbo. He’s finished with NXT, and he’s supposed to be on the main roster, but they don’t have a story for him, so they’re waiting to come up with a story for me. So that’s him.”

