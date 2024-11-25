Backstage News On Car Crash Angle That Closed AEW Full Gear

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, held on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, featured AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy. However, it was the post-match shenanigans that made headlines.

Cassidy had cleaner put in his mouth by Moxley after the match. Hangman Page emerged with a chair and struck Yuta with it. This set up Christian Cage’s appearance to lay out Moxley before Hangman Page awarded him the contract for a World Title shot.

Jay White prevented Cage from cashing in. BCC knocked out White. Darby Allin rammed into Moxley’s car as they attempted to leave, and the scene concluded there.

Many people expected to learn that AEW used a stuntman for the angle, but this was not the case. Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Allin was driving the vehicle and was involved in the car crash.

Alvarez stated, “And so they take off in the car, and limping, covered in blood, out of the other car is Darby, and I can tell you, it wasn’t a stuntman. He was driving the car, and I think he damn near killed himself, because he gets out of the car, he’s covered in blood, and he’s supposed to get on the car, the truck that he ran into, and destroy it with a skateboard. This guy is stumbling around. He had him get on the truck, and he slips off the truck. And he tried. He falls off the truck, and he finally gets up there, and he’s all woozy, and he starts hitting the truck with a skateboard. I was like, did he get a concussion? Like, did he hurt himself? Why did they let him drive the car? Why do they have a stuntman?”

FULL ANGLE: Darby Allin runs into Jon Moxley’s truck as DeathRiders run away to end Full Gear PPV. I fully believe Darby is THE GUY. He will be one dethroning Moxley in 2025.pic.twitter.com/zwbFMh8wlu — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) November 24, 2024



