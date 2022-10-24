Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Having Talks with AEW Prior to Her WWE Return

Before her recent WWE return, Cathy Kelley reportedly spoke with AEW.

Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as part of the commentary team shuffle, this time as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand. According to Fightful Select, Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year.

Kelley reportedly spoke with AEW President Tony Khan about possibly joining the company at some point. It was noted that things appeared promising, but nothing came of the discussions. There has been no word on why.

Kelley and AEW had a good relationship before she decided to return to WWE. She worked for WWE from February 2016 to February 2020 and has never worked for another pro wrestling promotion.