According to Fightful Select, on Saturday night, several non-AEW stars appeared backstage at the 2024 Full Gear PPV from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Some stars include Donnie B and his family, who supported Big Boom A.J., Danny Cage of The Monster Factory, TNA’s Steve Maclin alongside his wife, Deonna Purrazzo, and legendary photographer George Napolitano.