Backstage News On Cesaro and Latest Update On Parker Boudreaux

– Regarding Cesaro’s status with WWE, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Cesaro either signed or verbally agreed to a new contract a few weeks ago. The recent Smackdown gauntlet match was said to have been a Daniel Bryan idea. The storyline with Shinsuke Nakamura running the gauntlet and turning babyface was reportedly meant for Cesaro but it was changed because Cesaro hadn’t signed a new deal at that point.

– Dave Meltzer reports that Parker Boudreaux, who was publicly endorsed by Paul Heyman, has quit the University of Central Florida football team and is going to pursue a career with WWE. Boudreaux was backstage at the January 20th NXT television tapings and attended a Royal Rumble viewing party with Eva Marie.