Backstage News On Chad Gable’s Status In WWE

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Chad Gable dropped the “Shorty G” moniker. It was reported that Vince McMahon wanted to push Gable and felt the Shorty G gimmick would give Gable more personality. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co stated that a source told him the following:

“Vince sees talent in him and he meant well with the Shorty gimmick but Vince might not want to push him all the way as a top guy because of his size. The agents and the writers want more for Chad but Vince can change his mind tomorrow and I think we all know that. Chad knows that.”

According to Davis, it’s believed that several people behind-the-scenes including Daniel Bryan were pushing for the Shorty G moniker to be dropped. While Vince could change his mind about Gable, there is said to be some optimism about Gable’s future.