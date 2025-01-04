Backstage News On Changes Expected For WWE RAW

According to Fightful Select, several changes could be made to RAW’s Netflix debut this coming Monday, similar to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown.

SmackDown saw the company reveal a new blue ring mat for the brand.

Before Friday’s show, a black mat in the ring featured a Fortnite logo where the Prime logo was previously positioned. Both ring corners displayed a Riyadh Season logo, while the other two showed WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s brand, Real American Beer. There were also logos for Cricket, Netflix, and Snickers.