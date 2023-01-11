Backstage News on Changes Made to Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE changed its original plans for this week’s RAW episode.

One of the last-minute changes was during the show’s main event, which featured a tag team turmoil match to determine the No. 1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. The Street Profits were supposed to be accompanied to the ring by Akira Towaza, who has been working closely with the tag team, as every team was accompanied to the ring.

Another addition to the show involved Solo Sikoa. The Usos were originally supposed to be at ringside for his match against Dolph Ziggler. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, on the other hand, were not present. Instead, after being kicked out of the building by on-air authority figure Adam Pearce, The Usos returned at the end of the show to confront their new #1 Contenders, The Judgment Day.