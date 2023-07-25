Backstage News On Changes Made To Monday’s WWE RAW

This week’s episode of WWE RAW was jam-packed with several avertised matches and segments.

The show featured Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark to set up Lynch’s future match with Trish Stratus, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed, a contract signing for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, appearances by Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes, and a Face-to-Face segment between Drew McIntyre and Gunther ahead of their Intercontinental Title match at SummerSlam.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, some minor changes were made to the show’s original plans.

The Rhodes promo was supposed to take place after the Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio match, according to the report.

There were also backstage segments with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens that were supposed to happen around the Bloodline & Judgment Day videos that moved.

Lynch’s backstage segment was also moved.