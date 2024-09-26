Backstage News On Changes Set For WWE NXT

WWE NXT will make its CW Network debut on Tuesday, October 1, at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

CM Punk will appear, accompanied by a stacked card. Like when SmackDown moved from FOX to the USA Network, NXT will also go through some changes.

The latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon revealed that WWE will change the logo and presentation of NXT.

Joey Votes: “The yellow aspect of NXT certainly looks to be changing. That is the internal speculation. It is more than possible that when they debut Tuesday night on the CW, the logo will remain the same, but the presentation and the feel of it may be a little bit different. Can you speak on that at all?”

WrestleVotes: “Yeah, going back to the opening of the show, we discussed how the new presentation will be evolving, and I think NXT is in line for that next change the video package we got on Tuesday night, kind of recapping the time that NXT spent on USA Network as it moves over to CW. I think it’s putting a bow on that era and time we’ve seen NXT go from black and gold to 2.0 to this new black and gold yet again. And I think now the next era on CW will be a whole different look. I think there will be a slightly different NXT logo, and I think that you will see the removal of yellow from that moving forward and a more straightforward sort of presentation.”

Joey Votes: “Everything that we’ve heard internally reminds some people of the Las Vegas Raiders. Black, silver, white, clean, metallic almost. So we’ll see if that’s where they go.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)