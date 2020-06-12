Backstage News On Charlotte Flair

The recent WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” main event saw Io Shirai capture the Women’s Title by winning the Triple Threat over Rhea Ripley and former champion Charlotte Flair. The finish saw Shirai pin Ripley while Ripley was trapped in the Figure Four. The idea behind the finish was to take the title off Flair while still keeping her perceived as a superior talent, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE is keeping Flair booked strong because on the main roster, with Becky Lynch gone, Flair is pushed as the top female performer in the company.