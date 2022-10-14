Backstage News on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s WWE Returns

– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.

During last Saturday’s Extreme Rules premium live event, WWE showed a vignette previewing the comeback of the former multi-time women’s champions. This sparked speculation among fans about her possible return.

During an appearance on the WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown special, Flair hinted at possible plans for her return. Flair appeared on Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” event in August.

Andrade previously stated that her absence from WWE was due to personal issues.

– Following a shoulder injury, Becky Lynch is also moving closer to returning to the WWE ring. As PWMania.com previously reported, she was at last week’s RAW from St. Paul, MN. Lynch is expected to stay on the RAW roster because her husband, Seth Rollins, is also there. Lynch hasn’t been on RAW since the post-SummerSlam episode, where she turned babyface and teamed up with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL.