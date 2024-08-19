Backstage News On Charlotte Flair’s Return To WWE TV

Charlotte Flair had a ruptured ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 and is now recovering from knee surgery. The initial belief was that Charlotte would be out of commission for nine months.

Viper Reports of PWN (@HashtagPWN) reported on Charlotte’s expected return date.

“Charlotte Flair’s current return timetable would have her back and ready to go around November. I haven’t heard of a specific date, but when the time comes, I will update on this further. The last I heard, she was expected to return to the SmackDown brand.”