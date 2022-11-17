Backstage News on Chelsea Green Heading to WWE, Reportedly a “Done Deal”

Chelsea Green appears to be the latest former WWE superstar to be brought back by Triple H.

As PWMnaia.com previously reported, WWE is interested in reintroducing Green to the company. She left Impact Wrestling last week and was dropped from television after losing to Knockouts Champion Mickie James on the show.

Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that those in WWE are acting as if the deal for her return is done.

“WWE bound, most likely. It’s been talked about within the company as it’s something that is happening. I don’t know if she’s put pen to paper, but she did just finish up with Impact, so it makes sense. So, presumably, that says she’s in. Like I said, I can’t confirm a contract signing, but can confirm that they are talking about it as if it is a done deal within the company.”