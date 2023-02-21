Backstage News on Chelsea Green Missing This Week’s WWE RAW

Since making a comeback last month in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Chelsea Green has frequently seen on WWE television.

During this week’s episode of RAW, Green wasn’t featured, and WWE did an angle in which she was transported to Ottawa, Illinois rather than Ottawa, Canada.

The segment was done as Green is currently landlocked and unable to travel back to Canada, and it was meant to fill the time until WWE finished touring in Canada and returned to the United States, according to Fightful Select.

Green, who comes from Canada, is currently awaiting her green card. Her application for a green card to move to the US for employment was approved, but owing to immigration rules, if she entered Canada while on US soil, she would not be permitted to leave the country until she received a new green card.

Green has been landlocked since last summer, Fightful reports. Instead of being at RAW, Green and Matt Cardona attended the NYC premiere of The Final Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical, which features Cardona.