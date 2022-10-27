Backstage News on Chelsea Green Possibly Returning to WWE

Chelsea Green appears to be returning to WWE after all.

Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE officials had “significant interest” in bringing Green back to the company. According to a new report from PWInsider, Green has completed her contract with Impact Wrestling and will be joining WWE in the near future.

At the last set of Impact TV tapings, Green reportedly filmed an exit vignette with VXT tag team partner Deonna Purrazzo. There has been a lot of speculation in certain circles, with some believing Green is returning to WWE. Green’s return to WWE has been talked about for at least 3-4 weeks.

While Green’s WWE return is not official as of this writing, it is widely assumed that she would not give up regular bookings with Impact unless she signed with a larger promotion, which is widely assumed to be WWE.

Green will compete in the main event of tonight’s Impact, teaming up with Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw to face Mickie James, Taylor Wilde, and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. The match was recorded during Impact TV tapings last week. Green worked one more match during those tapings, this time against James, and that match is scheduled to air next week. Green was reported to be working in Impact without a contract back in August.

There is no word on where Green will end up when she returns to WWE, but if she is offered a deal, it will be for the main roster rather than WWE NXT.

Green finished fourth among female competitors on the 2015 edition of WWE Tough Enough. She signed with WWE in October 2018, after stints with Lucha Underground and Impact, and worked in NXT until being called up to SmackDown in November 2020. She suffered another wrist injury that night, forcing her plans to be scrapped. She was then released, along with other budget cuts, on April 15, 2021. Since leaving WWE, Green has worked for Impact, ROH, and other promotions.